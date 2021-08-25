Roswell man “Quicksilver” told to pay millions in fraud case

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution attempted to reach Mayer and the companies for comment Wednesday, but was unsuccessful.

In promotional videos and other solicitations, Mayer repeatedly misrepresented himself and the track record of an automated trading system he designed that was hawked from at least July of 2018 to March of 2019, the judge found.

Mayer claimed he had 20 years of trading experience and traded for a Wall Street hedge fund, including handling a large municipal employee pension fund that he helped make “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Those statements were false, Mayer testified in 2019 to the federal commission, according to the court file.

In fact, the government said he never traded a live account.

The government said the Silver Star companies had more than 9,000 customers at the time in question and that people were solicited to pay between $99 and $499 for access to the system, which was marketed under various names, including the Forex Trading System. There also were monthly subscription fees of $100 to $200. And clients were urged to recruit other customers to the trading system.