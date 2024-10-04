Business

Rivian lowers 2024 manufacturing goal due to ‘production disruption’

EV maker produced 13,157 vehicles at its Illinois factory and delivered 10,018 vehicles from July until September.
Rivian is launching the second generation of its R1 platform of vehicles, which includes the R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. (Courtesy)

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Rivian is launching the second generation of its R1 platform of vehicles, which includes the R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. (Courtesy)
By
47 minutes ago

Electric vehicle startup Rivian expects to build several thousand fewer vehicles than its stated 2024 goal due to a “production disruption” affecting its manufacturing efforts.

The California-based automaker said Friday it is lowering its yearlong production goal to between 47,000 and 49,000 EVs at its Illinois factory. The goal was previously 57,000 vehicles, which would have roughly matched the start-up’s manufacturing figures from 2023.

Rivian, which delayed construction of a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Georgia earlier this year, said in a news release that the production disruption is due to a shortage of a component used in all of its existing vehicles — its flagship R1 line and electric vans. CNBC reported the component is part of Rivian’s in-house motors, but a company spokesperson declined to disclose further details.

“This supply shortage impact began in Q3 of this year, has become more acute in recent weeks and continues,” the release said.

ExploreRivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant

Rivian produced 13,157 vehicles during the three months ended in September, a 19% decrease from the third quarter of last year. It was, however, a 37% increase from this year’s second quarter when manufacturing was depressed by a series of cost-cutting measures and technology improvements incorporated into its Illinois assembly lines.

The Illinois factory has a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, nearly triple its current output. In March, the company indefinitely delayed construction of a new manufacturing plant an hour east of Atlanta, and its executives said they would resume the factory plans after the successful launch of a new cheaper crossover SUV.

While production increased in the third quarter compared with the prior quarter, the company delivered fewer vehicles to customers. Rivian delivered 10,018 vehicles during the three-month stretch, a 36% decrease from last year’s third quarter and a 27% decrease from the prior quarter. It’s the fewest deliveries since the beginning of 2023.

Deliveries peaked in the third quarter of 2023, which came just before EV manufacturers — namely Tesla — saw multiple quarters of slowing demand. While overall EV sales have continued to increase, they have not met industry expectations and there are more competitors manufacturing EVs, prompting some automakers to slow down their EV transition plans.

ExploreEV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024

Rivian said it will release its third quarter financial results Nov. 7 before holding a call with investors. By 10 a.m., the company’s stock had decreased about 7% to $10 per share.

Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai’s EV factory has its first large customer: robotaxi company Waymo2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai’s Georgia $7.6 billion EV factory is up and running1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EU countries vote to impose duties on China EVs ahead of an end-of-October deadline
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tesla posts first quarterly increase in deliveries, but shares slump with investors...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlant

Georgia Ports Authority reopens after dockworkers’ strike suspended2h ago
Hyundai’s EV factory has its first large customer: robotaxi company Waymo2h ago
Delta to offer more Atlanta flight capacity in 2025 than before the pandemic
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship