Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Business

Worried about another toilet paper shortage? Here’s what you should know

Tens of thousands of U.S. port workers went on strike this week to renegotiate their contracts. Now, many Americans are wondering what this will mean for their home needs.

Coronavirus: Website calculates how long your toilet paper will last amidst shortage
By Morayo Ogunbayo
4 minutes ago

Earlier this week, some 45,000 port workers located on the East and Gulf coasts went on strike, calling for an increase in compensation, as well as, protection from the possibility of automation in the future. As dockworkers and longshoremen took this major step in their fight, toilet paper shortages are popping up across the country.

For many Americans, these shortages are reminiscent of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, where grocery store shelves were picked clean of many paper goods. However, the port strikes should not be the cause of your worries.

ExploreDockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know

“Almost none of it [toilet paper] moved through the ports that are shut today,” CNN said about the strikes.

The U.S. port strikes impacted 36 major waterfronts across the country, and began following the expiration of the workers’ previous contracts with their bosses.

The recent toilet paper shortage was caused by panic buying in anticipation for possible shortages, without any evidence shortages were coming.

The vast majority of U.S. toilet paper comes from domestic factories, according to CNN, with the rest coming from Canada and Mexico, which are both accessible by trucks.

“If anything, the strike could result in a glut of toilet paper. Not a shortage,” CNN said.

Which imports are at risk due to the port strike?

Although the toilet paper may be fine, that does not mean there is nothing to fear with the current strikes, which have the capacity to go on for weeks or even longer. According to The Hill, labor experts believe the port strikes could lead to an estimated loss of $5 billion a day.

Exporters may hurt the most, according to Arthur Wheaton, Director of Labor Studies at Cornell University, as companies that manufacture in the U.S. and mainly sell in other countries will have trouble sending out their products. The Hill cites BMW factories in South Carolina as a prime example.

ExploreThe US could see shortages and higher retail prices if a dockworkers strike drags on

Perishable goods that Americans rely on imports for, such as bananas, may also be affected. Nearly 75% of the U.S. banana supply comes from imports shut down by the latest strikes, according to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation. More than a quarter of all bananas come into the U.S. through one Delaware port, which has now been closed due to the strikes.

Ports shut down by these strikes also handle 85% of canned foodstuff, 82% of hot peppers and 80% of chocolate, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. 80% of all imported wine, beer, scotch and whiskey, could be impacted, as well as 60% of all rum.

The American Farm Bureau Federation warns that oversupply may turn into a problem for farmers, particularly in commodities such as meat, poultry, soybeans and cotton, because the “strike would create backlogs of exports.”

Toilet paper, being the opposite of a perishable good, will last as long as it is needed. If you did panic buy, trust that your hoard will be safe.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Digital Content Producer for the AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

$1.1 million at stake at massive gaming, esports event in Atlanta15m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Delta makes code share partnership with Saudi Arabian airline Saudia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Atlanta tech ecosystem veteran raises $2 million for new startup
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

‘People are in need’: Pleas for help echo in Helene-ravaged rural Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

$1.1 million at stake at massive gaming, esports event in Atlanta15m ago
Delta makes code share partnership with Saudi Arabian airline Saudia
Atlanta tech ecosystem veteran raises $2 million for new startup
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship