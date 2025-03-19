A passenger was bitten by a man on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, according to officials.
A male passenger from the Delta flight was restrained on the plane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire department responded to the incident after a call about a psychological emergency on Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
The passenger who had been bitten “just wanted to be checked” and was not taken to a hospital, according to Lyndsey Lantz, a spokesperson for the fire department.
The man who was restrained was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, according to Lantz and the Transportation Security Administration. He was not identified by authorities.
In a statement, Delta said it has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior and we will work with law enforcement to that end.”
The airline said it has been in touch with customers for support.
