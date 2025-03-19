Business
Man on Delta flight from Atlanta to LA reportedly bit passenger on plane

Fire department responded to what authorities called a psychological emergency at LAX
An airplane lifts off from Los Angeles International Airport amid the Thanksgiving holiday rush on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By
0 minutes ago

A passenger was bitten by a man on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, according to officials.

A male passenger from the Delta flight was restrained on the plane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the incident after a call about a psychological emergency on Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The passenger who had been bitten “just wanted to be checked” and was not taken to a hospital, according to Lyndsey Lantz, a spokesperson for the fire department.

The man who was restrained was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, according to Lantz and the Transportation Security Administration. He was not identified by authorities.

In a statement, Delta said it has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior and we will work with law enforcement to that end.”

The airline said it has been in touch with customers for support.

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

