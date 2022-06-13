Ohio firm plans $120M indoor vertical farm in Covington

During the first phase, the facility will generate four to five million pounds of leafy greens annually, CEO Mike Zelkind said. In a few years, 80 Acres expects to produce other crops including tomatoes and strawberries.

The facility will generate four times as much food as 80 Acres Farms’ current most productive location in Hamilton, Ohio. The agriculture company operates eight farms across the country, built by its technology group, Infinite Acres.

“This concept of vertical farming growing food in the community, for the community, by the community really enables us to reconnect the people in the community back to its supply systems food production system, help the local economy with all the dollars we’re spending,” Zelkind said in an interview. “Well over $100 million will go into the community.”

The facility will use 95% less water than a typical farming operation and can produce crops year-round on less land, Zelkind said. The company has been working with the city of Covington to find renewable energy sources.

“We went looking for another community where government officials and business leaders were prioritizing the future of farming, and we found that in Covington,” Zelkind said in the release. “This new farm allows us to give consumers in the Atlanta region what they truly want — fresh, local, pesticide-free food.”

Combined Shape Caption 80 Acres Farms founders Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption 80 Acres Farms founders Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The company will hire multiple roles, from hourly growing and harvesting jobs to salaried management positions in finance, sales and other business functions, according to the release.

Kroger, Whole Foods and The Fresh Market are among the retailers that sell 80 Acres’ produce.

Vertical farming is an emerging sector of the agricultural industry. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s parent company, Cox Enterprises, for instance, announced June 3 an investment in Mucci Farms, a greenhouse and indoor farming company based in Canada.