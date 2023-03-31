Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw’s 2022 compensation: Nearly $9.8M

Shaw became the chief executive of Norfolk Southern on May 1, 2022, replacing former CEO James Squires — so Shaw held the top spot for only eight months of last year. Before that was the railroad’s president. In 2021, when Shaw was chief marketing officer for most of the year, his total compensation was about $4.4 million.

Squires’ total compensation was about $14 million in 2020 and 2021.

In a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday against Norfolk Southern alleging the railroad’s Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio unlawfully polluted waterways. The government alleged Norfolk Southern executives were rewarded for increasing revenue and reducing expenses by having 80% of their compensation based on performance metrics.

Other Norfolk Southern executives also had multi-million dollar compensation packages in 2022.

Mark George, the chief financial officer, had $4.9 million in total compensation last year, including $2 million in stock awards, nearly $1.4 million in option awards, a $675,000 salary, as well as incentive compensation and other compensation.

Ann Adams, chief transformation officer, had nearly $3.6 million in total compensation, including $1.5 million in stock awards, $1 million in option awards, a $600,000 salary, incentive compensation and other compensation.