New headquarters built with employees in mind

Norfolk Southern moved its headquarters to Atlanta, and it built a new campus for the transition.The ribbon cutting was attended by Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and company executives, among others.The new headquarters at Tech Square is designed for the future of work, with touchless technology throughout.It also was built with a hospital-grade air filtration system for employees' health.In addition to a food hall and fitness center, employees can take advantage of the onsite day care center