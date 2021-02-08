New Atlanta venture firm to invest in female, minority tech startups

“That’s really what drove us to start Panoramic,” Judge said. “There needs to be a flagship fund that’s based here.

“Atlanta’s ecosystem is healthy enough and vibrant enough and has enough good companies that there should be several big venture capital firms that are actually based here.”

The fund will also look to other overlooked regions such as the Midwest for prospective investments.

Racial and gender diversity of company founders will also be a focus of Panoramic Ventures. Atlanta has been a success story in including minorities in tech jobs and companies. While tech centers like Silicon Valley employ single-digit percentages of minorities, about 25% of tech entrepreneurs in Atlanta are Black business people.

“As a minority who has built companies outside of the traditional tech hubs, I know what it is like to be an overlooked founder,” Judge said.

Panoramic has a 25-member team to help and guide the businesses it invests in.