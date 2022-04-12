Italian manufacturer to open facility in Spalding County

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Tuesday that Italian manufacturer Ecopol will open a $38 million facility at the Lakes at Green Valley in Griffin, about an hour south of Atlanta. The company is expected to hire for 130 new jobs, a news release said.

“Our goal was to identify a suitable property with nearby interstate and international airport access, a favorable utility environment, a talented regional labor force, and an economic development team that would be supportive of this strategic project now and in the future,” Mauro Carbone, CEO of Ecopol, said in the release.