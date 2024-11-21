“Since choosing Macon in 2017, Irving Tissue has invested around $1.5 billion into the community and created 400 well-paying jobs, with another 100 jobs on the way,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release. “Irving Tissue is a valued employer for the entire region of Georgia, and we are thankful that they continue to re-invest in our state and Macon-Bibb County. Today’s announcement is just the latest reminder that here in the No. 1 state for business, our relationships with job creators don’t end after pen meets paper.”

Georgia boasts a huge timber industry, responsible for more than 55,000 jobs, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. The state is also a major manufacturing hub for wood and paper products.

The newly created jobs include management positions and those for machinists. Open roles will be advertised on Irving’s website at careers.jdirving.com.

Information about potential incentives for the project was not immediately available, and a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development said discussions are ongoing.

“Over the last five years, Irving Tissue has demonstrated what it means to become a part of the fabric of the community,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in the release. “Each expansion builds on the partnerships and collaboration that helped Irving Tissue fulfill its prior commitments to Macon-Bibb County, supported by the state’s business-friendly environment and world class logistics infrastructure that will connect Irving’s Macon facility to markets across the East Coast.”