Hurricane Ian: Georgia AG warns against price gouging, scams

When Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency effective 7 a.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, it invoked the state’s price gouging statute that applies to gasoline, diesel and other goods and services necessary for preparation, response and recovery related to Ian.

Metro Atlanta gas prices had been on the decline for months before Hurricane Ian took aim at the U.S., and started to climb again over the last few days. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.25 Thursday afternoon up about 11 cents since Saturday, according to GasBuddy.com.