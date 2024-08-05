How to find a hotel in Georgia if you’re leaving potential flood areas

If you’re in coastal Georgia and want to move inland to avoid potential flooding, here are some resources to search for hotels to book and to find other information to stay safe.

Explore Georgia, the state tourism department, has a hurricane resource page on its website with links to information on road conditions, weather information and how to find lodging.

On its travel alert page for Hurricane Debby, Explore Georgia says an emergency lodging and hotels page has been activated, in partnership with TripAdvisor, to show travelers and anyone evacuating where there are rooms available.

The Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association also has a page listing disaster relief resources.

The hotel association also has a Hotel Brand Reservation Contact List., listing phone numbers and websites for dozens of hotel chains and brands.