Home Depot tells all employees to mask up, again

The mandate goes into effect immediately, regardless of whether the workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. It also covers the company’s vendors and contractors, including when they go inside customer homes and businesses.

And Home Depot said it will again ask customers in its stores to mask up, something it had officially stopped doing in May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidance on who should wear face coverings. The CDC has again called for people to wear masks indoors in many parts of the nation, regardless of their vaccination status. Home Depot said it will offer masks to customers who don’t have one to wear in its stores.