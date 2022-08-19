BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
ajc logo
X

Home Depot board approves $15 billion stock buyback

Home Depot's board has approved a $15 billion buyback of stock. The company earlier this week announced better-than-expected sales and earnings for the past quarter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Home Depot's board has approved a $15 billion buyback of stock. The company earlier this week announced better-than-expected sales and earnings for the past quarter. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
CEO Decker to take on chairman role in late September

The board of Home Depot, flush with sales and profit amid the pandemic, has approved a $15 billion buyback of its stock as a way to use “excess cash,” company officials said.

The Smyrna-based retail giant earlier this week reported $43.8 billion in sales and net earnings of $5.2 billion in its second fiscal quarter, which ended July 31. A company filing said Home Depot finished the quarter with $1.3 billion in cash on hand.

Stock buybacks typically bolster the price of shares. Repurchases have sometimes been criticized for being focused on increasing wealth for shareholders — including top executives — while not improving the company’s productivity, profitability or the compensation for workers.

However, the purchases are consistent with the retail giant’s longstanding approach to handling its income, which already includes higher pay, according to Margaret Smith, a spokeswoman for the company.

Home Depot did not say how long it would take to deploy the $15 billion in future buybacks.

“Our overall capital allocation principles have remained consistent for over a decade,” she said. “We invest in the business, pay our dividend and return excess cash to shareholder in the form of share repurchases.”

Home Depot already spends money on operations and technology with the goal of growing faster than the overall home repair market, and the buyback would only use money left over from those goals, Smith said.

Home Depot stock was trading at about $324 a share in the early afternoon Friday.

In the past year, the stock hit a high of more than $416 in late December, but slid through most of the spring to hit a 52-week low just below $270 in June.

The company, the largest firm based in Georgia, has 2,316 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, several U.S. territories, Canada and Mexico.

Home Depot has about 500,000 employees.

In other action, the board named Ted Decker as chairman, effective at the end of September. Decker has been chief executive and president since earlier this year, filling the position that had been occupied by Craig Menear.

Menear, Decker’s predecessor as CEO, had remained chairman of the board, but he will leave that role at the end of the month.

The board also approved a cash dividend for the current quarter of $1.90 a share. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 1, officials said.

This is the 142nd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented34m ago
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
The Latest
08.17.22 Home & Auto Insurance: The Prevention Approach / OPPORTUNITY: Restoring the...
New Report: States With the Highest and Lowest Used Car Price Increases
08.16.22 Best States to Start a Business / National Scandal: Military Ripoffs
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
2h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top