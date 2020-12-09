First recipient selected for Georgia grant aimed at spurring innovation

A public-private partnership focused on making Georgia the East Coast’s tech capital by increasing opportunities and infrastructure has awarded its first grant.
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation will give $250,000 to an Augusta business incubator, theClubhou.se: Mesh Network. The network is working with local colleges and universities to provide training and certifications for about 250 entrepreneurs in communities that have fewer resources. The network could take its programming to four other Georgia cities in 2021.
The partnership came together under Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s guidance this year. Its stated goal is to increase opportunities in the tech industry for rural, minority or under-represented Georgians. The metro Atlanta region already has become a top ten U.S. tech hub, according to many.
“Disadvantaged entrepreneurs often face barriers in knowledge and access to affordable capital. We saw an opportunity to bridge this gap,” said Eric Parker, the founder and president of theClubhou.se and co-founder of Make Startups.
“This funding and partnership enable sustained long-term efforts essential to growing social innovation and access to capital across Georgia’s communities,” he said.
The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation has supported four other pilot programs through the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge. Applications for the next cycle of pilots programs will be accepted next month.