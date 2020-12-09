First recipient selected for Georgia grant aimed at spurring innovation

The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation will give $250,000 to an Augusta business incubator, theClubhou.se: Mesh Network. The network is working with local colleges and universities to provide training and certifications for about 250 entrepreneurs in communities that have fewer resources. The network could take its programming to four other Georgia cities in 2021.

The partnership came together under Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s guidance this year. Its stated goal is to increase opportunities in the tech industry for rural, minority or under-represented Georgians. The metro Atlanta region already has become a top ten U.S. tech hub, according to many.