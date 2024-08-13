Breaking: ‘Alert’ level emergency issued, then terminated at Plant Vogtle
‘Alert’ level emergency issued, then terminated at Plant Vogtle

Georgia Power says the situation posed no danger to the plant or the public
Cooling tower units 1 and 2 of Plant Vogtle in Burke County near Waynesboro are seen on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

By
31 minutes ago

An “alert” level emergency was issued Tuesday at the Plant Vogtle nuclear power station near Augusta due to a transformer fire outside the facility, Georgia Power said, but was later terminated after the blaze was extinguished.

Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins said “there was no danger to the plant or the public at any time and both Units 1 and 2 continue to operate at full power.”

The “alert” was declared around noon Tuesday, according to a news release from the company. Georgia Power did not divulge details of the event until about 3 p.m. The alert involved Units 1 and 2, the two older nuclear units at the site near Augusta, which have been generating electricity since the 1980s.

Georgia Power said it notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which regulates the power plant, as well as state and local officials. Amylia Lester, the public information officer for Burke County’s Emergency Management Agency where Plant Vogtle is located, confirmed that their department had been notified about the event.

The “alert” level notification is the second “least serious” of the four emergency categories outlined by the NRC, Georgia Power said. According to Plant Vogtle’s emergency management plan, “alert” level events should not be a threat to the public.

“You will not need to take any actions unless directed by state and local officials,” the plan reads.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information. Return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

