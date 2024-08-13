Georgia Power said it notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which regulates the power plant, as well as state and local officials. Amylia Lester, the public information officer for Burke County’s Emergency Management Agency where Plant Vogtle is located, confirmed that their department had been notified about the event.

The “alert” level notification is the second “least serious” of the four emergency categories outlined by the NRC, Georgia Power said. According to Plant Vogtle’s emergency management plan, “alert” level events should not be a threat to the public.

“You will not need to take any actions unless directed by state and local officials,” the plan reads.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information. Return to ajc.com for updates.