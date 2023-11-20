Fearless Foundation gets funding boost from national diversity group

The National Minority Supplier Diversity Council has launched a new funding campaign

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Business
By
48 minutes ago

The National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) has launched a fundraising partnership with Atlanta-based venture capital firm Fearless Fund and its nonprofit foundation, as the organizations fight against a racial discrimination lawsuit.

The #WeAreAllFearless campaign seeks to get people to donate to the Fearless Foundation, join in a social media push with pre-made graphics and post messages of support over the next week and a half in a buildup to Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28.

The fundraising push comes as Fearless Fund and its foundation have been in a three-month legal fight over a small business grant program for Black women run by the nonprofit. In early August, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a nonprofit started by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, sued Fearless over the grant, alleging it was racially discriminatory.

After a judge sided with Fearless in September in an early ruling in the case, the Alliance appealed, and the lawsuit is now winding its way through the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The circuit court put a temporary pause on the grant program, ordering Fearless to keep the application open through appeals process. A hearing won’t be held in the case until January at the earliest.

ExploreConservative group files new brief in case against Atlanta VC firm

In a press release, the NMSDC said the lawsuit “is an assault on everything organizations like NMSDC and our partners have been fighting for over the last five decades.”

Fearless Fund CEO Arian Simone said the council first approached Fearless about helping them fundraise after she spoke at the NMSDC conference in October

“They want people to realize that it’s not just us in this lawsuit, that we are truly on the front line for everybody,” she said.

All of the proceeds from the campaign will go to the Fearless Foundation to cover operations, grant programs and educational efforts, according to Simone.

And as the legal battle against the Fearless grant program continues, Simone feels optimistic about the case.

“I feel confident,” Simone said. “It’s just unfortunate that doing this work would cause this type of adversity.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries’ new marketplace provides ‘parity, not charity’48m ago

Credit: TNS

For Trump’s Georgia allies, defense in Fulton case is attacking the DA
48m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

New AmeriCorps program seeks to address urgent public health needs
48m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

TORPY: ‘Burning (stuff) is cool.’ Training center foes’ tactics heat up
48m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

TORPY: ‘Burning (stuff) is cool.’ Training center foes’ tactics heat up
48m ago

When and where are the 2023 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman receives $750K grant to boost local Black entrepreneurs
11.17.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Homebuilder Incentives For...
Starbucks workers strike at two metro Atlanta shops for contracts, wages
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
9h ago
U.S., Georgia leaders offer condolences after passing of Rosalynn Carter
10h ago
North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top