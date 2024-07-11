Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins

The Delta response was subsequently deleted. But screenshots of it have continued circulating on social media, with some using the hashtag #BoycottDelta.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed nearly 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians. Hamas militants also took hostages into Gaza, and many of them, including some from the U.S., remain in captivity. Israel soon after launched an offensive into Gaza, and health authorities overseen by Hamas say more than 38,000 people have been killed so far inside the Palestinian enclave.

In the U.S., pro-Palestinian demonstrations have disrupted college campuses and led to clashes and scores of arrests. Antisemitic incidences have also been on the rise.

These airlines won’t learn until you stop giving them business @Delta #BoycottDelta pic.twitter.com/C6rBgTDxZJ — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) July 11, 2024

The Council on American-Islamic Relations and the union seeking to organize Delta flight attendants called on Delta to apologize.

On Thursday, Delta said it “removed a mistakenly posted comment on X Wednesday because it was not in line with our values and our mission to connect the world.”

Delta also said the employee responsible for the post “has been counseled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for the error.”

On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post. — Delta (@Delta) July 11, 2024

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, CAIR said it welcomed the carrier’s apology, saying the group “hope(s) it sends a message to those who continue to dehumanize the Palestinian people.”

Delta also said the flight attendants wearing the pins were compliant with Delta’s uniform guidelines, and the company has “been in touch with them to offer support.”

However, Delta said starting July 15, it will only permit U.S. flags to be worn on uniforms.

“Previously, pins representing countries/nationalities of the world had been permitted,” according to Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant. “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all. We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience.”