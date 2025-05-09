Delta Air Lines is buying a 15% stake in Calgary, Canada-based WestJet for $330 million, the company announced Friday.
Another Delta partner, Korean Air, is also acquiring 10% of WestJet for $220 million. Both are purchasing their stakes from Onex Group, a Canadian private equity firm.
The news comes despite a recent dampening in U.S.-Canada travel demand following the Trump administration’s tariffs and threats to make Canada the “51st state.” WestJet suspended nine U.S. routes Thursday because of lower demand.
Delta has made its extensive joint venture partnerships around the world a key part of its international strategy.
It owns 49% of the parent company of Virgin Atlantic, 20% of Aeroméxico’s parent company, 15% in the largest shareholder of Korean Air, 10% of South American partner carrier LATAM, 3% of Air France-KLM and 2% in China Eastern.
The Atlanta-based carrier first entered into a partnership with WestJet in 2011; Korean Air followed in 2012.
Delta said it intends to ultimately sell 2.3% of its new stake to another partner, Air France-KLM.
Acquiring shares of other airlines, Chief External Officer Peter Carter told the AJC in a prior interview, gives Delta “a deeper perspective because we’re in the boardroom.” The company can better understand a partner’s long-term strategy and the risks they’re managing, he said.
“It gives us more skin in the game,” he said.
In a statement about the news Friday, CEO Ed Bastian said the investment “aligns our interests and ensures that we remain focused on providing a world-class global network and customer experience for travelers in the United States and Canada.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Why Hollywood didn’t publicly fight Georgia’s ‘religious liberty’ bill
The film and television industry of today is very different than the one that existed when Gov. Deal vetoed the religious liberty measure in 2016.
Slowdown in global shipping will soon hit Georgia. Are layoffs, shortages next?
Global shipping is slowing a month after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” escalation of the trade war. Georgia companies, workers and consumers could soon feel it.
Opinion: $160K BMW showed me combustion is essential to a performance car experience
In the BMW XM, once the 31 miles of electric range runs out, the gasoline engine is even more impressive than any electronic sound, gadget or software could ever be.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.