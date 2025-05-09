Delta has made its extensive joint venture partnerships around the world a key part of its international strategy.

It owns 49% of the parent company of Virgin Atlantic, 20% of Aeroméxico’s parent company, 15% in the largest shareholder of Korean Air, 10% of South American partner carrier LATAM, 3% of Air France-KLM and 2% in China Eastern.

The Atlanta-based carrier first entered into a partnership with WestJet in 2011; Korean Air followed in 2012.

Delta said it intends to ultimately sell 2.3% of its new stake to another partner, Air France-KLM.

Acquiring shares of other airlines, Chief External Officer Peter Carter told the AJC in a prior interview, gives Delta “a deeper perspective because we’re in the boardroom.” The company can better understand a partner’s long-term strategy and the risks they’re managing, he said.

“It gives us more skin in the game,” he said.

In a statement about the news Friday, CEO Ed Bastian said the investment “aligns our interests and ensures that we remain focused on providing a world-class global network and customer experience for travelers in the United States and Canada.”