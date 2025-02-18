Simply Pop is the latest product launch that has Coke venturing beyond traditional soft drinks.

It has also grown Fairlife into a premium milk juggernaut; debuted canned cocktails including Jack and Coke, Bacardi rum and Coke, Absolute Vodka and Sprite, and an alcoholic version of Fresca; and has other beverages in its portfolio including Costa coffee, Topo Chico and various brands of iced teas and bottled water.

Coke’s Simply Pop line launches in late February online from Amazon Fresh nationwide, as well as at retailers including Publix in Atlanta and other parts of the Southeast, and in the West at retailers including Albertson’s.

At a price of $2.49 per can, the Simply Pop sodas will come in five flavors: Strawberry, pineapple mango, fruit punch, lime and citrus punch.

The brand’s name draws on familiarity with Coca-Cola’s Simply line of juices, including Simply Orange, Simply Lemonade and other flavors.

The sodas have 6 grams of prebiotic fiber per can, as well as zinc and vitamin C, according to Coca-Cola. The sodas are made with 20-30% fruit juice and have no added sugar, the company says.

Olipop has founded in 2018 and is valued at $1.85 billion based on its most recent round of funding, which brought in $50 million, Bloomberg reported last week.

Poppi got its start on Shark Tank and has also raised millions of dollars in funding, announced Post Malone as an investor in the company last fall and had a Super Bowl commercial this month. Its tagline is “the future of soda is now.”

When asked about so-called “modern sodas” during a call with analysts on financial results this month, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said: “It’s great news that people are innovating and willing to create new brands and dedicate more shelf space to the beverage industry.”

“This is a vibrant industry with lots of growth,” Quincey said. “We look to compete everywhere we see enduring consumer demand and traction.”

Quincey called the new field has “soda beverages that are great tasting,” and added that it shows that there is “confidence in the overall industry of beverages to continue to grow.”

Quincey during the company’s earnings call added in response to the question on modern soda competitors that when it comes to launching and growing beverage brands, “We are, by far and away, the clear leaders in the industry and the winners.”