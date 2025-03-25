Business
Business

You’ll soon be able to get your Chick-fil-A sauces in bulk. Here’s where

The chicken chain has significantly expanded its footprint on retail shelves over the past few years
Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based chicken chain, has launched a two-pack bundle of its signature sauce at three major membership retailers in the U.S. (AJC file)
Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based chicken chain, has launched a two-pack bundle of its signature sauce at three major membership retailers in the U.S. (AJC file)
By
33 minutes ago

Chick-fil-A is coming to Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

No, the Atlanta-based chicken chain’s signature sandwiches or french fries will not be available at the warehouse stores’ food courts. But their shelves will be stocked with another signature item: Chick-fil-A sauce.

Chick-fil-A is landing a two-pack bundle of its signature sauce in 24-ounce bottles in all three major membership retailers, the chicken chain said in a news release. It is the company’s first superstore exclusive, though both Sam’s Club and Costco sell frozen breaded chicken chunks one could deem as copycats of Chick-fil-A’s nuggets.

Bottled Chick-fil-A sauce has been around for about five years, though it was previously only available at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger or Target, and was sold in 16-ounce packages.

ExploreChick-fil-A launched an app with original content. How is it doing?

Sam’s Club is selling the two-pack bundle for $8.98, which pencils out to roughly 19 cents per ounce. This is roughly half the price-per-ounce of a bottle at Kroger, which can run $4.49, or 28 cents per ounce, in the Atlanta area.

Chick-fil-A has significantly expanded its footprint on supermarket shelves over the past few years. In 2023, the company announced it was launching a line of 12-ounce bottled salad dressings. Monday, it also confirmed it was adding a 12-ounce Parmesan Caesar salad dressing to that lineup, along with 16-ounce bottled versions of its buffalo and honey mustard sauces.

ExploreChick-fil-A expands in Canada

“Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack,” said Beth Grant, the chain’s director of consumer packaged goods, in the release announcing the launch of the club store exclusive.

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

This undated photo released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows a box of a Lean Cuisine meal. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP)

Credit: AP

Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's meals recalled for 'wood-like material' linked to choking

Another raw pet food recall is tied to illness and death in cats

Company behind Edible Arrangements expands into edibles. Yes, the THC kind

The Atlanta-based maker of chocolate-covered fruit bouquets has launched Edibles.com, part of its push to tap into a fast growing market of THC and other cannabinoids.

The Latest

Steve Carse, the founder of King of Pops, is pictured alongside his newly published book, Work is Fun, as he holds a variety of pops at the company’s headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The company is marking its 15th anniversary. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

King of Pops’ secret ingredient? Having fun at work. Its founder says you can too

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

Georgia Kia and Hyundai plants to get steel from new $6B Louisiana factory

Featured

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz arrive to speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in March. Waltz later included Rubio and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a group chat on the Signal app about military actions in Yemen. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

1h ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.