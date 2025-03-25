Chick-fil-A is coming to Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club.
No, the Atlanta-based chicken chain’s signature sandwiches or french fries will not be available at the warehouse stores’ food courts. But their shelves will be stocked with another signature item: Chick-fil-A sauce.
Chick-fil-A is landing a two-pack bundle of its signature sauce in 24-ounce bottles in all three major membership retailers, the chicken chain said in a news release. It is the company’s first superstore exclusive, though both Sam’s Club and Costco sell frozen breaded chicken chunks one could deem as copycats of Chick-fil-A’s nuggets.
Bottled Chick-fil-A sauce has been around for about five years, though it was previously only available at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger or Target, and was sold in 16-ounce packages.
Sam’s Club is selling the two-pack bundle for $8.98, which pencils out to roughly 19 cents per ounce. This is roughly half the price-per-ounce of a bottle at Kroger, which can run $4.49, or 28 cents per ounce, in the Atlanta area.
Chick-fil-A has significantly expanded its footprint on supermarket shelves over the past few years. In 2023, the company announced it was launching a line of 12-ounce bottled salad dressings. Monday, it also confirmed it was adding a 12-ounce Parmesan Caesar salad dressing to that lineup, along with 16-ounce bottled versions of its buffalo and honey mustard sauces.
“Now people can have more of their favorite Chick-fil-A flavors in their kitchen, using these products anytime as a simple way to dress up any meal or snack,” said Beth Grant, the chain’s director of consumer packaged goods, in the release announcing the launch of the club store exclusive.
