Boston Consulting Group will add 331 jobs in Atlanta

The office will increase by 60,000 square feet. Jobs will include positions in administrative services, human resources, finance, information technology and operations and design. The new jobs will bring the company’s total employment in Atlanta to 900.

“BCG has been proud to be part of the fabric of the Atlanta community since 1995,” said Rodrigo Garcia-Escudero, a managing director and partner. “We are eager to play our part in helping Atlanta to continue to thrive and be a leading location for business in the post-COVID reality.”