Boston Consulting Group will add 331 jobs in Atlanta

Boston Consulting Group will invest $18 million to expand its Atlanta Business Service Center on Peachtree Street, where it plans to add 331 jobs.
The office will increase by 60,000 square feet. Jobs will include positions in administrative services, human resources, finance, information technology and operations and design. The new jobs will bring the company’s total employment in Atlanta to 900.
“BCG has been proud to be part of the fabric of the Atlanta community since 1995,” said Rodrigo Garcia-Escudero, a managing director and partner. “We are eager to play our part in helping Atlanta to continue to thrive and be a leading location for business in the post-COVID reality.”
The 57-year-old company has offices in more than 50 countries. It also owns BrightHouse, an Atlanta-based global creative consultancy and branding agency based at Ponce City Market.
“BCG has more than doubled their roster of employees in Atlanta over the past three years, and their decision to continue investing in the Peach State is a testament to our highly educated pipeline of talent and our pro-business environment,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms thanked the company and said, “We welcome businesses that are able to create good and promising jobs and draw upon Atlanta’s diverse pool of talent.”