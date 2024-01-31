President Joe Biden plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, in February, roughly a year after the derailment there of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials.

Biden will meet with residents affected by the derailment and assess the work his administration has done in coordination with state and local officials to protect the community and hold Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern accountable, according to the White House.

No specific date was given for a visit. Over the year since the catastrophic wreck on Feb. 3, 2023, residents and officials in Ohio have pressed for the president to visit the town.