Business

Biden to visit East Palestine, Ohio, about a year after derailment

FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 27, 2024. The White House says President Joe Biden will visit the eastern Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment in February 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 27, 2024. The White House says President Joe Biden will visit the eastern Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment in February 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By
15 minutes ago

President Joe Biden plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, in February, roughly a year after the derailment there of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials.

Biden will meet with residents affected by the derailment and assess the work his administration has done in coordination with state and local officials to protect the community and hold Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern accountable, according to the White House.

No specific date was given for a visit. Over the year since the catastrophic wreck on Feb. 3, 2023, residents and officials in Ohio have pressed for the president to visit the town.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board, and Department of Health and Human Services have worked on response to the derailment, according to the White House.

FILE - Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023. About 1,000 engineers and conductors who work for Norfolk Southern will soon be able to report safety concerns anonymously through a federal system without any fear of discipline. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Last year, the EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up all environmental damage caused by the derailment, and Biden issued an executive order directing Norfolk Southern to be held accountable and to address long-term effects.

Last week, Norfolk Southern reported that it had accumulated $1.1 billion in charges so far from the derailment, including costs for the cleanup, legal expenses and liability, payments to residents who relocated and donations to the community in the surrounding areas in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

An aerial photo shows where crews are backfilling stone and gravel on the site of the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern freight train derailment, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in East Palestine. (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Matt Freed

icon to expand image

Credit: Matt Freed

The wreck occurred near the state line between Ohio and Pennsylvania. Federal officials have worked in coordination with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Environmental Protection agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Health, Columbiana County and East Palestine.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top