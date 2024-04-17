Aviation contractor Unifi acquires competitor Prospect Airport Services

But the acquisition of Prospect makes it also the largest airport wheelchair services provider in the United States, with more than $1.7 billion in revenue. Prospect has more than 11,000 employees doing wheelchair assistance, baggage handling, aircraft cleaning and other services at airports in more than 30 cities.

Unifi, which like Prospect is privately held, did not disclose the value of the acquisition.

Unifi said in a press release “there will not be any workforce reduction” and the two companies will be integrated over the next 12 to 18 months.

Prospect was founded in 1966 by Robert and Mary Strobel, and daughter Vicki Strobel is the company’s CEO.

“My parents founded Prospect with a mission of delivering exemplary service and providing opportunity and career growth for our employees. I’m so proud that we upheld that mission for nearly 60 years,” Strobel said in a written statement. “Now, it’s time for the next chapter.”

Unifi CEO Gautam Thakkar said in a written statement that the addition of Prospect to Unifi’s operations “means we can offer customers greater support and resources, while increasing career opportunities” for Prospect employees joining Unifi.