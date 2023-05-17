Atlanta financier joins NBA team’s investor group

The Spurs have been expanding their investor group over the past few years. Investment firm Sixth Street and tech entrepreneur Michael Dell bought a combined 30% stake in the team in 2021, according to various reports. Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia acquired an undisclosed minority stake in the Spurs in 2022.

“The San Antonio Spurs are a revered organization and I am honored to join Peter J. Holt and the other strategic partners as part of their investor group,” Viera said in a statement. “From the outset, I was drawn to the organization’s unique commitment to impact and building a more equitable community for everyone.”

EARNEST Partners has its U.S. headquarters in Midtown and says it is 100% employee-owned. The firm has also expanded into China and has been operating there for more than 10 years.

Viera is also a trustee of the Woodruff Arts Center and a member of its investment committee.

