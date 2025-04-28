The first 100 days
The first 100 days

Atlanta entrepreneur steers her clients through Trump’s trade war

Jennifer Barbosa says she’s ‘agnostic’ on Trump tariffs but worries changes could be painful
Jennifer J. Barbosa, the founder of International Supply Partners, says that many clients are now facing increasing costs from rising import taxes, costs that can shift weekly. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Jennifer J. Barbosa, the founder of International Supply Partners, says that many clients are now facing increasing costs from rising import taxes, costs that can shift weekly. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

In an uncertain age of U.S. tariffs and foreign reprisals, Jennifer Barbosa said she’s focused on her customers.

Barbosa’s Atlanta-based company, International Supply Partners, helps businesses, medical facilities, colleges and government agencies obtain mission-critical personal protective equipment through a network of domestic and foreign suppliers. Her company also makes high-visibility safety vests, supplies PPE recycling kits, and sources office supplies and other goods.

ExploreBlack entrepreneurs from Atlanta headed to Colombia on a trade mission

Many clients are now facing increasing costs from rising import taxes, costs that can shift weekly.

“These are not fashion trends we provide to them,” Barbosa said of her customers. “These are essential products they need to operate.”

Barbosa founded ISP at her kitchen table in 2016, grew the company through the pandemic and now runs a team of nine people worldwide.

Giving clients actionable information fast is key. Barbosa said even when circumstances are beyond her control or news isn’t good, her clients have told her they appreciate the candor.

“We’re trying to be more proactive and problem-solving rather than being gloomy,” she said.

Barbosa said some of the world’s best-known companies have not only survived through global crises but thrived. Taking President Donald Trump’s trade war as an opportunity, Barbosa said ISP is growing business by deepening client relationships and forging links with new suppliers, including many that make their products in the U.S.

ISP has sourced from U.S. companies since its founding, Barbosa said, but the tariffs have made certain U.S. products more price competitive with imports. When possible, clients are shifting to domestic producers, which is part of Trump’s aim.

On Trump’s trade policies, Barbosa described herself as “agnostic.”

“The reason I say this is I don’t know what the end game or real strategy is,” she said. “I don’t know where it’s going to go. I don’t think our society is equipped to stand on its own to manufacture all the things we consume.”

That will require a major shift in society, and likely a painful one, Barbosa said.

About the Author

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Visitors look at a bare-bones version of Tesla's Cybertruck with devices from AOD Technology, which makes domain control units that process various commands such as opening doors and controlling running boards on SUVs, displayed at the Shanghai auto show on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Automakers focus on the global market, chide the US over tariffs at Shanghai's auto show

Big Tech's 'Magnificent Seven' heads into earnings season reeling from Trump turbulence

Tackling tariffs: What some companies are saying, and doing, about tariffs

The Latest

All Georgia ID cards with a black or gold star in the upper right corner are Real ID compliant. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Driver Services)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Department of Driver Services

TSA will soon require Real ID to fly. What you need to know

1h ago

How the Georgia owner of McAlister’s Deli, Cinnabon and Moe’s adapts to change

1h ago

Opinion: Dorky no more. How hybrid vehicles have changed

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.