Atlanta entrepreneur steers her clients through Trump’s trade war

In an uncertain age of U.S. tariffs and foreign reprisals, Jennifer Barbosa said she’s focused on her customers.

Barbosa’s Atlanta-based company, International Supply Partners, helps businesses, medical facilities, colleges and government agencies obtain mission-critical personal protective equipment through a network of domestic and foreign suppliers. Her company also makes high-visibility safety vests, supplies PPE recycling kits, and sources office supplies and other goods.

