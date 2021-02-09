Atlanta companies pledge to tackle legacy of racism, improve equity

Participants in ATL Action for Racial Equity are promising to take action in four areas — corporate policies, economic development, education and workforce development. The program, promoted by the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, launches Tuesday.

An annual Bloomberg analysis of income disparity in U.S. cities pointed out in 2018 the contrast between Atlanta’s image as a booming city and mecca for the Black middle class and the reality. The city’s poverty rate was 24%. Black families in Atlanta are among the most economically insecure and are less likely than minorities in other big cities to escape that poverty, the report said.