Breaking: VP Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta will affect Friday afternoon commute
Business

Blank Foundation gives nearly $4.5M to programs for Westside residents

The funding is part of the nonprofit’s efforts to help revitalize neighborhoods in the Westside near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
In this aerial image, part of the Vine City neighborhood is seen. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has awarded nearly $4.5 million to three organizations to support workforce development in Atlanta's Westside. The grants aim to empower residents of English Avenue and Vine City with skills training and job placement opportunities. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

In this aerial image, part of the Vine City neighborhood is seen. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has awarded nearly $4.5 million to three organizations to support workforce development in Atlanta's Westside. The grants aim to empower residents of English Avenue and Vine City with skills training and job placement opportunities. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

New workforce development initiatives at Atlanta Technical College, Goodwill of North Georgia and the Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services are getting a financial boost from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

The foundation is giving nearly $4.5 million to the three organizations:

  • $2.5 million to ATC for a program to offer training to 400 Westside residents in fields like electrical line work, transportation, distribution and logistics
  • $1.5 million to Goodwill of North Georgia to train 250 residents in clean technology jobs, like working on electric vehicle charging stations, as well as other operations of the organization
  • $486,000 to Atlanta’s labor department for a program for residents ages 18 to 30 that will offer paid job experience, skills training and job placement

Blank, a co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, has committed to supporting community development and other initiatives as part of a deal with the city for hundreds of millions of dollars in public funding to support construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Since then, Blank, other civic leaders, companies and community organizations have committed tens of millions of dollars to workforce, housing and health care efforts for neighborhoods near the stadium. The city and civic organizations also created the nonprofit Westside Future Fund to help revitalize the area.

The Westside is a part of the city that is a microcosm of the history — good and bad — of Atlanta. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. raised his kids in Vine City in a house next door to where Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson Jr., spent part of his childhood.

220 Sunset Ave., where Maynard Jackson, Jr. spent part of his childhood, on September 19, 2024. The Westside Future Fund is helping with the building's preservation. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

But the Westside was also home to the neighborhood of Lightning, Atlanta’s oldest African American working-class community, which was razed to make room for the Georgia World Congress Center and the Georgia Dome. Churches were displaced and homes demolished for the entertainment complexes.

ExploreAtlanta to honor former ‘Lightning’ neighborhood

Across the Westside, blight has crept in from years of neglect, depopulation and exploitation. But now a massive transformation spurred by the Beltline and Mercedes-Benz stadium is bringing fears that the area’s legacy residents will be displaced.

Numerous abandoned buildings and homes can be seen on Atlanta's Westside. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has awarded nearly $4.5 million to three organizations to support workforce development in Atlanta’s Westside. The grants aim to empower English Avenue and Vine City residents with skills training and job placement opportunities. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

“Atlanta, like a lot of other urban cores around the country, is gentrifying,” Danny Shoy Jr., managing director of Atlanta’s Westside and Youth Development at the Blank Foundation, said during a Thursday tour of the Westside for media and the foundation’s partners. “I often say gentrification, in and of itself, is not a bad thing. It’s the displacement that happens if the change in community is not inclusive.”

This area over James P. Brawley Drive shows where the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has awarded nearly $4.5 million to three organizations to support workforce development in Atlanta's Westside. The grants aim to empower English Avenue and Vine City residents with skills training and job placement opportunities. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Since 2007, the Blank Foundation has committed more than $106 million to initiatives in the Westside. Two years ago, the foundation tweaked its strategy and decided to focus its resources in the Westside specifically on affordable housing, increasing incomes and workforce development in English Avenue and Vine City, two neighborhoods near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“The amount of interruption that we bring into the neighborhoods when we have games, when we have events here, it’s a way to give back and to call others to do the same,” Shoy said.

Last year, the foundation gave $22.4 million for projects to boost housing affordability and financial access in the two neighborhoods. Of that, $10 million went to the Westside Future Fund.

ExploreThe Blank Foundation gives away more than $24 million in grants

The WFF is currently trying to restore a property known to Westside residents as the Yellow Store, with the hopes of bringing fresh and healthy food back to the area, according to Rachel Carey, WFF’s chief real estate officer. It is also helping support the preservation of Jackson’s childhood home.

The Yellow Store at 500 James P. Brawley Dr. The Westside Future Fund is in the process of restoring the building. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

But there are serious challenges in revitalizing the area. On Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials toured Vine City to highlight new initiatives to try to address the blight in the neighborhood.

In August, the Atlanta City Council approved the so-called “Blight Tax.” The new law, which goes into effect next year, allows officials to tax property owners 25 times higher than the current millage rate for abandoning or neglecting their properties. Earlier this month, the city adopted a resolution creating a blight condemnation program allowing officials to use eminent domain to take control of properties they want to clean up more quickly.

ExploreMayor Andre Dickens spotlights blight in Atlanta’s Westside

The WFF bought approximately 20 blighted structures just on James P. Brawley Drive and either demolished them or is in the process of rehabbing them, according to Carey.

“It’s a challenge, right? It’s a challenge to come in and build and sell a home to somebody who’s going to willingly live, you know, next to properties that look like this,” Carey said Thursday during the tour, pointing to a rundown structure on Brawley Drive.

But in the nearly 10 years since it was established, the WFF has developed more than 200 units of multifamily housing just in English Avenue and Vine City and sold dozens of single-family homes to residents who either work, study, rent or used to live in the area, bringing new life to the Westside.

- Matt Reynolds contributed to this report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work here.

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs. She is also a corps member with Report for America.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC File

Susan Mendheim, who helped forge what Midtown is today, dies at 81
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How should Atlanta honor Mayor Shirley Franklin?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rapid housing plan for homeless people moves forward
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Mayor Andre Dickens spotlights blight in Atlanta’s Westside
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta to launch Atlanta-Naples flights, restart Brussels route2h ago
Sharply divided Georgia voters are more upbeat on the economy, AJC poll finds
Promise of senior housing becomes reality at Doraville’s Assembly site
Featured
Placeholder Image

Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters
Georgia students plan walkouts Friday to demand tougher gun safety measures