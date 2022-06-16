2022 Amazon Prime Day announced

Combined Shape Caption

2022 Amazon Prime Day , is announced.Amazon has announced its annual shopping event will start at 3 a.m. ET on July 12 and run through July 13.Prime members in the following countries will have access to some of the best deals on those days:.the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, China, Portugal, Spain, Brazil.Austria, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.Prime members in Poland and Sweden will have access to the deals for the first time ever this year.Later this summer, India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will have access to Prime Day deals.Egypt will also be included for the first time ever.With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, via statement.This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save and make the most of Prime Day, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, via statement.Early deals for Prime members start June 21