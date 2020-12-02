Buckhead businesswoman sentenced to 5 years for $1.2M Medicaid fraud scheme

During one instance, Bankhead submitted fraudulent claims stating her business provided services to an infant girl after she died and three children who suffered from cerebral palsy or Down Syndrome, Pak said.

Investigators also discovered that Bankhead failed to properly disclose her finances. Instead, authorities found that she “entered into a kickback arrangement with another Atlanta-based home health provider under which she ‘sold’ twenty of Elite’s former clients in exchange for receiving a percentage of the Medicaid billings tied to those clients going forward,” Pak said.

Bankhead pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud on Aug. 28, 2019. In addition to serving time in jail, Bankhead will have to undergo three years of supervised release and pay $999,999 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the FBI.

