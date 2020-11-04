Brookhaven mayor will not get unlimited terms after failed referendum

Residents of the north DeKalb County city voted on a referendum to remove term limits for the mayor during Tuesday’s general election, but 55.1% of voters denied its passage. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 13,458 votes were cast against the referendum, while 10,960 residents voted for it, according to county data.

The ballot measure was the result of a 2017 citizen-led charter review, which suggested that Brookhaven extend its mayor’s limits from two to three. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed legislation that allowed voters to decide whether to eliminate term limits altogether.