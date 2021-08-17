Bronner Brothers 75th anniversary hair show postponed due to COVID

In a statement on its website, Bronner Brothers said that “our hearts go out to those who are suffering from this disease, to the frontline workers struggling to keep people alive in full hospitals and to those who have lost loved ones.”

The delta variant is now the most dominate strain in Louisiana and, as in Georgia, is driving up cases and hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated.

In Georgia, hospitals are overwhelmed with seriously ill patients.

New Orleans requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to go inside restaurants, bars and other indoor venues, but that does not “relieve us of our responsibility to play a role in keeping you as safe as possible,” said the company’s statement. “Since we cannot guarantee that everyone entering the venue will be fully vaccinated or free of the virus, or will want to take a COVID test, the best way we can keep you safe is to wait until the pandemic has ended or at least subsided to a better, new normal.”

Bronner Bros. was formed in Atlanta in 1947 by Nathaniel H. Bronner Sr. and his brother, Arthur E. Bronner. They launched the beauty show that same year, drawing about 300 people to the Butler Street YMCA.

The company said it will begin notifying attendees and exhibitors on Wednesday about the next steps and start processing refunds to those who purchased tickets online. Exhibitors can get a refund or have their booth payment rolled over to the Miami show in August 2022.