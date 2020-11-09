Broken tail light leads to arrest of Clayton County man accused of shooting roommate

Turned-off headlights and a broken tail light led deputies to arrest the No. 1 suspect wanted out of Clayton County, according to authorities.
Deputies said they were finishing a road safety check Thursday morning when they saw the car drive by around 2 a.m. When they pulled over the driver, Curtez Jarea Williams, on Northcut Drive, they realized he was wanted on multiple charges, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office.
Williams was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and third-degree cruelty to children in connection with an April shooting, the release said.
On April 14, Williams locked his roommate out, saying he didn’t want him in the residence any longer, according to the release. Williams eventually unlocked the door, allowing the man to go upstairs to his bedroom where his girlfriend and 4-month-old baby were, authorities said. Another fight then occurred between Williams and the man, which led to Williams shooting the victim twice in the chest and once in the abdomen as the child watched, the release said. Authorities said Williams fled after the shooting.
Two of the bullets went through the walls and struck a neighbor’s house, deputies said. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery, the release said. No update on his condition was released.
Deputies said they found a gun in Williams' car Thursday before arresting him and taking him to the Clayton County jail, according to the release.
In other news:
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter