Broken tail light leads to arrest of Clayton County man accused of shooting roommate

On April 14, Williams locked his roommate out, saying he didn’t want him in the residence any longer, according to the release. Williams eventually unlocked the door, allowing the man to go upstairs to his bedroom where his girlfriend and 4-month-old baby were, authorities said. Another fight then occurred between Williams and the man, which led to Williams shooting the victim twice in the chest and once in the abdomen as the child watched, the release said. Authorities said Williams fled after the shooting.

Two of the bullets went through the walls and struck a neighbor’s house, deputies said. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery, the release said. No update on his condition was released.