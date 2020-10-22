NEW DETAILS: 1 injured after patient’s car slams into SW Atlanta rehab clinic

A woman was injured after a car crashed into a business Thursday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.
The car smashed into a small office building in the 3800 block of Redwine Road around 2 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. According to Channel 2 Action News, that’s the location of Genesis Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic.
Dr. Kurt McDonald told the news station that his 2 p.m. patient was driving a loaner BMW and was unfamiliar with the vehicle. When she attempted to park, the woman accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
“It sounded like an explosion, and then a flurry of glass,” McDonald told Channel 2.
Fortunately, the driver missed a woman who had stepped to the counter in the waiting room, Channel 2 reported.
“Literally, she had about a 3-inch space of protection around her. Other than that, there’s no way she shouldn’t have gotten injured,” McDonald said.
Authorities rescued another woman who was trapped by the debris from the crash. Grant said she had minor leg pain and was assessed by Grady EMS services. The driver wasn’t injured, police said.
McDonald told Channel 2 it’s a blessing that no one was critically injured.
“That’s why the name of our business is Genesis. You know, we put God first here and literally it was just a blessing and a grace,” he said.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter