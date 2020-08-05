BREAKING: Woman accuses Migos member Takeoff of rape in lawsuit

Atlanta rapper Takeoff, who is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, has been accused of rape in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles by a woman who said she was assaulted at a house party in Encino, California, over the summer.
The lawsuit says the woman, identified in the court papers only as Jane Doe, was assaulted in an upstairs bedroom of the home in June after stating that she did not want to have sex with the rapper, 26, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, according to the New York Times.
Credit: Kevin Winter
The woman went to a hospital the same day, where, the suit says, the staff observed “physical evidence of forceful rape” and alerted the Los Angeles Police Department.
Representatives for Takeoff and Migos did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.
In 2015, the rapper and his uncle and bandmate Quavo were arrested after a concert at Georgia Southern University’s Spring Bling. Quavo and Offset were arrested for felony possession of cocaine, Oxycontin and codeine plus charges of carrying a loaded weapon in a school zone, according to a TMZ report. The charges were later dropped in 2018.
Takeoff, who was born in Lawrenceville, has been an integral part of the group’s platinum-selling albums and hit songs like “Stir Fry,” “Versace” and “Walk It Talk It.”