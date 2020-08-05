X

BREAKING: Woman accuses Migos member Takeoff of rape in lawsuit

The members are Offset, Takeoff and Quavo. Quavo and Offset are cousins, and Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew. Formed in 2009, the rap trio is from metro Atlanta's Gwinnett County. They've collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Drake, Cardi B and more. They've churned out more than 10 mixtapes and three studio albums.

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The woman says in the lawsuit that the rapper raped her at a Los Angeles party

Atlanta rapper Takeoff, who is a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, has been accused of rape in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles by a woman who said she was assaulted at a house party in Encino, California, over the summer.

The lawsuit says the woman, identified in the court papers only as Jane Doe, was assaulted in an upstairs bedroom of the home in June after stating that she did not want to have sex with the rapper, 26, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, according to the New York Times.

FILE - Takeoff of Migos (front) and Gucci Mane perform onstage during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL.
Credit: Kevin Winter

The woman went to a hospital the same day, where, the suit says, the staff observed “physical evidence of forceful rape” and alerted the Los Angeles Police Department.

Representatives for Takeoff and Migos did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

In 2015, the rapper and his uncle and bandmate Quavo were arrested after a concert at Georgia Southern University’s Spring Bling. Quavo and Offset were arrested for felony possession of cocaine, Oxycontin and codeine plus charges of carrying a loaded weapon in a school zone, according to a TMZ report. The charges were later dropped in 2018.

Takeoff, who was born in Lawrenceville, has been an integral part of the group’s platinum-selling albums and hit songs like “Stir Fry,” “Versace” and “Walk It Talk It.”

