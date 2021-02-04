BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers reject House managers’ request for testimony

“I don’t think anyone being impeached would show up at the proceedings we firmly believe are unconstitutional,” Schoen said.

The House managers could still attempt to subpoena testimony from Trump during the trial, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday. But doing so would require support from a majority of the Senate.

In making his request, Raskin had said that the president’s formal response this week to the House’s “incitement of insurrection” charge had challenged “overwhelming evidence” about his conduct as the assault unfolded and demanded further explanation.

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on Jan. 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote. He had proposed conducting an interview “at a mutually convenient time and place” between Monday and Thursday.

In a filing Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers denied that he incited the attack or meant to disrupt Congress’ counting of electoral votes to formalize President Joe Biden’s victory, which was underway at the Capitol. They denied that when the former president told his followers to go to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell” that it “had anything to do with the action at the Capitol.” They also rejected that Trump had spread falsehoods about election fraud, asserting that because he believed that he “won it in a landslide,” he was merely exercising his First Amendment right.