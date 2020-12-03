BREAKING: Tiger at Carole Baskins’ Big Cat Rescue bites staffer

An animal has bit a staff person, resulting in “serious injuries,” at the Florida sanctuary run by “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, according to multiple reports.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m. to the scene at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, where one person was rushed to a nearby hospital with “serious injuries” from a large cat, according to news station ABC Action News. Baskin, founder of the refuge for tigers and other animals, was one of the main characters featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
The victim, who has not been identified, is being treated at a local hospital.
The animal sanctuary, founded by Baskin and her now-deceased, ex-husband Don Lewis in 1995, had been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak for months. According to a note on the bigcatrescue.com, e animal rescue is losing $160,000 a month in tour revenue.
“Tiger King” spent much of its time focusing on the feud between Baskin and Maldonado-Passage, which included accusations by him that Baskin was behind the disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis. Baskin has denied that.
Baskin has bemoaned her portrayal in the film. Recently, she appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” but she was sent home after three weeks of dancing to songs like “Eye of the Tiger” and “The Lion King.”