BREAKING: Tiger at Carole Baskins’ Big Cat Rescue bites staffer

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m. to the scene at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, where one person was rushed to a nearby hospital with “serious injuries” from a large cat, according to news station ABC Action News. Baskin, founder of the refuge for tigers and other animals, was one of the main characters featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The victim, who has not been identified, is being treated at a local hospital.