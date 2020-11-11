BREAKING: Teenage girl shot in the back in NW Atlanta, cops say

A teenage girl was shot in the back in northwest Atlanta Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Police found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Middleton Road, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told AJC.com.
“She is in stable condition and investigators are gathering information and attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Chafee said.
Neither the girl’s name nor any information about a possible suspect has been released.
