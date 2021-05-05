BREAKING: SWAT team looking for shooting suspects at Union City hotel

A SWAT team has been called to a Union City hotel Wednesday after police said two gunmen ran inside after shooting two people at a nearby hotel.
The shooting happened at the Country Hearth Inn and Suites at 6710 Shannon Parkway around 4 p.m., Union City police said. A man and a woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries, police said. The woman was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the stomach. Police said both were stable.
The suspects then ran inside a La Quinta Inn and Suites, just down the street on Londonberry Way, and locked themselves in a room, according to Channel 2 Action News. Officers are actively searching the hotel.
“There remains no active threat to the community at this time,” Union City police said in its post, not mentioning the SWAT situation.
Several hotel guests were being interviewed by police outside.
