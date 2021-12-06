ajc logo
UPDATE: Man in custody after SWAT incident at Norcross apartment complex

Authorities said the incident on Beaver Ruin Road began as a domestic call.
Authorities said the incident on Beaver Ruin Road began as a domestic call.

A man who was believed to be armed has been taken into custody at a Norcross apartment complex, ending an hourslong SWAT situation.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident at the Bella Apartment complex. Law enforcement officials were called to the complex in the 2400 block of Beaver Ruin Road about 8 a.m.

Few details are available about the incident, but police told Channel 2 Action News it began as a domestic situation. The man was thought to have a baby inside one of the apartments with him.

Residents of the complex were awaiting the conclusion to the frightening situation.

“I’m really worried,” Luciana Hidalgo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene at one point. “It’s like right there next to me, and there are, like, all these cops.”

