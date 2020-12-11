BREAKING: Gunman sought after shooting outside MARTA station

MARTA police are searching for a gunman following a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man injured outside the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta.
The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m., MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. The gunshot victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but his condition is unknown.
Police have not released a description of the suspect, and it’s still unclear what prompted the incident.
A MARTA spokeswoman said service at the train station was not affected by the police investigation.
