BREAKING: Gunman sought after shooting outside MARTA station

MARTA police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone outside the Five Points station Friday afternoon.
MARTA police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone outside the Five Points station Friday afternoon.

Credit: File Photo

Updated 15 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA police are searching for a gunman following a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man injured outside the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m., MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. The gunshot victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and it’s still unclear what prompted the incident.

A MARTA spokeswoman said service at the train station was not affected by the police investigation.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

