BREAKING: Suspect detained by police after man shot at Hyatt Regency in Midtown

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 7 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A suspect is in police custody Tuesday afternoon after a man was shot at a hotel in Midtown, authorities said.

Investigators are still at the scene of the shooting, which happened at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street about 12:30 p.m., according to Atlanta police.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital, where he is stable but in serious condition.

Officers found the gun used in the shooting and were able to “quickly identify and detain” the suspect at the scene, police said. No other details about the incident have been released.

We are working to learn more.

