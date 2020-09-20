BREAKING: South Carolina victims of fatal bridge crash identified

An adult and three children are dead after their car ended up in the water following a crash Saturday on McTeer Bridge in Beaufort County, South Carolina, according to multiple news outlets.
The victims were identified as 36-year-old Lashay Tikia Doe, 16-year-old Jashawn Hawkins, 6-year-old Alonzo Houston and 3-year-old Cameron Perry of Burton, news station WTOC reported, citing Beaufort County Coroner Edward Allen.
The vehicle went off the bridge shortly before noon Saturday, The Island Packet reported, citing authorities.
The Port Royal Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.