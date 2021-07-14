BREAKING: Shots fired at Clayton officers responding to domestic dispute, cops say

A suspected shooter was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire on Clayton County officers responding to an apartment complex Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The officers had been called to the 700 block of Mount Zion Road near Jonesboro regarding a domestic dispute, according to Clayton police spokesman Jordan Parrish. When they arrived, a gunman began shooting at the officers, he said.
Police did not return fire, Parrish said, fearing for the safety of other residents in the complex. No injuries have been reported.
“Once all fire had ceased from the suspect, the suspect then fled on foot towards the rear of the incident location,” Parrish said. “Our officers then engaged in a foot chase in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.”
Backup officers, a K-9 unit and a police helicopter were called to assist in the pursuit and in setting up a perimeter. The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody “without further incident,” according to Parrish.
It was not immediately clear if the shooting suspect was involved in the initial domestic dispute. Police did not release the suspect’s name or say what charges they will face.
