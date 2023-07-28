BreakingNews
Milestones scores show Georgia schools still climbing out of COVID depths

BREAKING: Second new Plant Vogtle reactor cleared to load nuclear fuel

After fuel is loaded, Georgia Power says it will begin a months-long series of start-up tests

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1 hour ago
The second of the two new nuclear units at Plant Vogtle, known as Unit 4, has been cleared by federal regulators to load fuel, Georgia Power announced Friday morning.

The development is the latest in a flurry of activity at the site in Burke County, about 35 miles south of Augusta. On Thursday, a witness for the Georgia Public Service Commission’s (PSC) staff testified that the other new reactor, Unit 3, had successfully completed one of its final required safety tests and could begin providing electricity to customers within days.

The greenlight to load nuclear fuel into Unit 4 comes in the form of a 103(g) letter issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The letter from the commission sent to Georgia Power means that after reviewing a set of tests and analyses submitted earlier this month by the company, regulators found that the unit met all construction and safety requirements.

In its release, Georgia Power said it was “working diligently” to prepare for fuel load, but did not indicate exactly when all 157 nuclear fuel assemblies would be placed into the reactor. After the fuel rods are loaded, the company said it would begin a series of start-up tests, which are expected to take several months. Once complete, operators will take the reactor from cold shutdown mode to “initial criticality,” where atoms are split inside the reactor. Then, the unit will be synced with the grid and power will be gradually increased, while another battery of tests are conducted.

Fuel load approval is another key milestone for the Vogtle project, which has been beset by years of delays and billions in cost overruns. Unit 3 is more than seven years behind schedule and its twin, Unit 4, will be at least six years late once completed. Their total combined cost, meanwhile, has swelled to more than $35 billion, more than double Georgia Power’s initial forecast.

Once complete, Georgia Power says the units will be in-service for the next 60 to 80 years. At maximum power, each reactor will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 500,000 homes and businesses. At a time of rising temperatures and rapidly worsening climate change impacts, the company has said the units will provide a critical source of clean energy.

While the company has repeatedly blown past previous deadlines, Georgia Power says it expects Unit 4 to be complete by the end of the first quarter in 2024.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at https://www.ajc.com/donate/climate/

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

