BREAKING: Roof collapses, injures woman at DeKalb grocery store

A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when a roof collapsed on her in a DeKalb County grocery store.
DeKalb fire crews are still at the scene of the incident, which happened at the Food Depot in the 3500 block of Panola Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The worker became trapped inside a storage room when the roof fell on her, officials told the news station. She was rescued from the debris and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Channel 2 reported.
It is not clear what caused the roof to collapse.
