BREAKING: Roof collapses, injures woman at DeKalb grocery store

Officials said the woman became trapped when a roof collapsed and fell on her.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when a roof collapsed on her in a DeKalb County grocery store.

DeKalb fire crews are still at the scene of the incident, which happened at the Food Depot in the 3500 block of Panola Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The worker became trapped inside a storage room when the roof fell on her, officials told the news station. She was rescued from the debris and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Channel 2 reported.

It is not clear what caused the roof to collapse.

We are working to learn more.

