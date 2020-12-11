BREAKING: 18 residents, including children, injured in DeKalb apartment fire

Eighteen residents, including children, have been injured in a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Crews responded to the 2300 block of Fairington Village Drive in Stonecrest around 2:50 p.m., DeKalb County Fire spokesman Capt. Dion Bentley said.
Credit: NewsChopper 2
At least seven of the injured residents jumped from the building to escape the fire, Bentley said. At the moment, he does not know the extent of the injuries.
Authorities aren’t sure how the fire started.
Crews are on the scene working to put the fire out. Firefighters broke through some walls and windows in the upper floors, possibly searching for people who were trapped inside, according to Channel 2 Action News. The fire spread so far that it also reached the grass outside, the news station added.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.