BREAKING: 18 residents, including children, injured in DeKalb apartment fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Fairington Village Drive.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 33 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Eighteen residents, including children, have been injured in a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Fairington Village Drive in Stonecrest around 2:50 p.m., DeKalb County Fire spokesman Capt. Dion Bentley said.

Several residents had to jump from the building to avoid the flames, officials said.
Credit: NewsChopper 2

At least seven of the injured residents jumped from the building to escape the fire, Bentley said. At the moment, he does not know the extent of the injuries.

Authorities aren’t sure how the fire started.

Crews are on the scene working to put the fire out. Firefighters broke through some walls and windows in the upper floors, possibly searching for people who were trapped inside, according to Channel 2 Action News. The fire spread so far that it also reached the grass outside, the news station added.

