Recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings to be released Friday

Cameron, a Republican and the state’s first African American attorney general, has been scrutinized since announcing last week that the grand jury did not charge the officers for killing Taylor. The officers used a narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s Louisville apartment on March 13 and shot her after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. The 26-year-old emergency medical worker was shot five times. Police found no drugs there.

Cameron said two officers who fired their guns, hitting Taylor, were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first. The boyfriend had said he thought someone was breaking in.

The grand jury’s announcement has been followed by protests in Louisville and across the country, with many calling for accountability in the case.

The audio recording of the jury proceedings will be added to the public court file of fired Officer Brett Hankison. The grand jury charged Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighboring apartment where people were inside. No one was hit. He pleaded not guilty Monday. Cameron said there was no conclusive evidence that any of Hankison’s shots hit Taylor.

The developments come a day after the first woman to lead the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yvette Gentry, was sworn in Thursday as the department’s interim chief.

“I know I’m interim,” Gentry said at a small ceremony streamed on the department’s Facebook page. “But I represent something different to a lot of people being the first woman to take this title, so I’m not going to shortchange that.”