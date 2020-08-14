BREAKING: Police searching for driver who hit 11-year-old in NW Atlanta, drove away

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured an 11-year-old in northwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.
A little before 7 p.m., officers responded to Fairburn Road and Harden Drive to find the injured child, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. The driver who hit the child did not stay at the scene.
The child complained to officers about knee pain, and the child’s mother drove the 11-year-old to the hospital.
No description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided. Brown said investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras in hopes of spotting the hit-and-run suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously and information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this investigation can earn tipsters up to $2,000.
