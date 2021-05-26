ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Police respond to barricaded gunman at NW Atlanta home

Breaking News Alert
Atlanta police have responded to a house in Vine City, where a gunman has barricaded himself inside.

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

News | 37 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police officers and at least one SWAT unit have responded to a house in northwest Atlanta where a gunman has barricaded himself inside, authorities said.

Officers are on the scene in the 300 block of James P. Brawley Drive, just off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood, Atlanta police confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No other details have been released about what led the armed man to barricade himself inside the house.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top