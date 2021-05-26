BREAKING: Police respond to barricaded gunman at NW Atlanta home

Police officers and at least one SWAT unit have responded to a house in northwest Atlanta where a gunman has barricaded himself inside, authorities said.
Officers are on the scene in the 300 block of James P. Brawley Drive, just off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in the Vine City neighborhood, Atlanta police confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
No other details have been released about what led the armed man to barricade himself inside the house.
